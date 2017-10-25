WTSP
Close

Bike Ride for a Stranger!

Sean Griffith a Bicyclist for a Cause joins GDTB live in studio.

Great Day Tampa Bay , WTSP 10:01 AM. EDT October 25, 2017

Local nurse Sean Griffith will ride coast to coast across Florida November 1-4. He’s raising awareness for Marian McGlocklin, a 2-year-old in California diagnosed with a rare and ultimately fatal condition.  Sean’s goal is to bring awareness to Niemann Pick Type C and to raise funding so researchers can find a cure.

https://www.hopeformarian.org/ridingformarian

https://www.hopeformarian.org/

https://www.nopuckerchallenge.org

 

© 2017 WTSP-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories