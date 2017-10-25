Bike Ride for a Stranger!

Local nurse Sean Griffith will ride coast to coast across Florida November 1-4. He’s raising awareness for Marian McGlocklin, a 2-year-old in California diagnosed with a rare and ultimately fatal condition. Sean’s goal is to bring awareness to Niemann Pick Type C and to raise funding so researchers can find a cure.

https://www.hopeformarian.org/ridingformarian

https://www.hopeformarian.org/

https://www.nopuckerchallenge.org

