Bike Ride for a Stranger!

Local nurse Sean Griffith will ride coast to coast across Florida November 1-4. He’s raising awareness for Marian McGlocklin, a 2-year-old in California diagnosed with a rare and ultimately fatal condition. Sean’s goal is to bring awareness to Niemann Pick Type C and to raise funding so researchers can find a cure.
https://www.hopeformarian.org/ridingformarian
https://www.hopeformarian.org/
https://www.nopuckerchallenge.org
