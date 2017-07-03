Binge Watcher Television Surprise!

LG has done it again. They are on the cutting edge of television innovation and technology. Recently they surprised a uber television watcher with a new tv. For more details on cutting edge LG updates go to www.LG.com/US.
© 2017 WTSP-TV
For more details on cutting edge LG updates go to www.LG.com/US.
LG has done it again. They are on the cutting edge of television innovation and technology. Recently they surprised a uber television watcher with a new tv. For more details on cutting edge LG updates go to www.LG.com/US.
© 2017 WTSP-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs