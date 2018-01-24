According to the CDC, birth defects affect one in every 33 babies (210,000 babies each year in Florida) and are the leading cause of infant deaths. Since January is Birth Defects Prevention Month, St. Joseph's Women's Hospital Perinatal Nurse Navigator Cindy Dyer stopped by to discuss the importance of good prenatal care—such as taking folic acid, being monitored by an obstetrician, and receiving proper fetal screenings—for the health of both mom and baby. She also explains how managing pre-existing and pregnancy-related conditions (including diabetes/gestational diabetes, thyroid conditions, and high blood pressure, for example) can help prevent some birth defects.



