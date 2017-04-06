Blueberry Festival Bonanza!

Come join the Florida Blueberry Festival in historic downtown streets of Brooksville to enjoy Fresh Florida Blueberries, Fresh Blueberry Pies, and Tasty Festival Fare. When roaming the streets watch out for the jugglers and the stilt people. Have a glass of Blueberry Wine at the Island Grove Wine Café. Meander through our Art Exhibits and Specialty Retail Tents. Sit in and listen to Live Entertainment by Tribute Bands along with array of other talented musical and entertainment acts. For more information or to find out more about tickets visit www.floridablueberryfestival.org.

