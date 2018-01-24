Bob Woodward Speaks!

The Duke Energy Center for the Arts – Mahaffey Theater is proud to announce a special engagement featuring Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative reporter, Bob Woodward, presented by Sabal Trust. Appearing for one night only on Wednesday, January 24, 2018 at 7:30 pm, the famed journalist will hit the stage to pull the curtain back on Washington and its leaders to captivate audiences with stories that are sometimes surprising, at times shocking, and always fascinating. For ticket information, go to themahaffey.com



© 2018 WTSP-TV