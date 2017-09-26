WTSP
Close

BOO!.. HOWL -O- SCREAM Brings The Scary To Great Day Tampa Bay!

Host Michael Clayton faces his fears at Howl O Scream.

Great Day Tampa Bay , WTSP 9:35 AM. EDT September 26, 2017

There will be 7 different haunted houses and 5 different scare zones  at Busch Gardens HOWL O SCREAM. Our Michael Clayton took a visit there to see the scary, today, they brought the scary to Great Day Tampa Bay.
 

© 2017 WTSP-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories