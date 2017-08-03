Bourbon and Boweties gives back!

Bourbon and Boweties founder, Carley Ochs, recently committed to a year-long “Life Is Why We Give” relationship with the American Heart Association. The American Heart Association is the nation’s oldest and largest voluntary organization dedicated to fighting heart disease and stroke. Today Ochs showed our viewers her special created “Heart Collection” line and between now and May of 2018, 10% of proceeds from all Heart Collection purchases go back to the AHA. Online shoppers also have a chance to give back to the AHA through online donations at check out. For more details, go to bourbonandboweties.com

© 2017 WTSP-TV