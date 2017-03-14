Boynton Beach Club World Premiere!

Heartwarming musical meets romantic comedy, Thursday, March 16 at 8 p.m. through April 2nd at the Manatee Performing Arts Center, in the world premiere of Boynton Beach Club. The Musical explores our amazing capacity to rebound and fall in love again at any age. It's the story of aging South Florida Baby Boomers whose lives intersect at a local Bereavement Club, where some have gone to find emotional support and companionship after the loss of a loved one. Soon they find themselves back in the "dating game" after decades of married life, only to discover that all the rules have changed. Some of the organizers joined Great Day Tampa Bay with details. Tickets to Boynton Beach Club are available at the Manatee Performing Arts Center Box Office, 502 Third Ave. West Bradenton, Florida 34205, by phone at 941.748.5875 and online at manateeperformingartscenter.com

© 2017 WTSP-TV