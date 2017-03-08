He’s back on “Survivor”! Local Tampa Attorney Brad Culpepper is at it again heading to a tropical paradise to have close encounters with critters and the environment and take part in off the wall challenges all for a chance to win $1 million dollars. He doesn’t hold back on giving us an idea of what to expect this season.

We also do a little Q & A with Brad where he gives our hosts some tough questions to see if they’d ever make it through the contestant phase to become a participant on SURVIVOR… Fun stuff!

