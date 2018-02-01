The fourth annual Bradenton Area River Regatta, Saturday, February 3…is Manatee County’s largest event…action-packed, full of thrills, and brimming with lots of FREE family entertainment. Activities occur in Bradenton and Palmetto [Bradenton Riverwalk, Riverside Park/Drive in Palmetto and the Green Bridge]. Highlights include Formula-2 Powerboat racing, musically choreographed Zambelli Fireworks show, world champion Hydrocross jet ski racing, concerts with stages in Palmetto and Bradenton featuring national acts such as Chuck Negron, formerly of Three Dog Night, the #1 Tim McGraw tribute show “Vegas McGraw” with Las Vegas entertainer Adam Tucker and the ultimate Earth, Wind & Fire Tribute band: “Let’s Groove Tonight.” Featuring all the traditional festival favorites too—food and drinks, kids zones, high school bands—in one awe-gasping extravaganza that will fascinate spectators of all ages. To learn more go to www.bradentonarearegatta.com

