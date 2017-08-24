Brand-New Way to Cook Chicken!

Isabel Laessig is one of Great Day Tampa Bay’s “Go to Kitchen Guru’s” because not only is her food amazing, she also provides fun, easy, and inspired ideas to prepare meals. Today she encouraged moms and grandmas to pull out that ole bundt pan and get creative. Now typically the bundt pan is used to make cakes but today we used it to prepared a chicken dish that had the taste buds jumping for joy. For more tips and ideas, go to familyfoodie.com

© 2017 WTSP-TV