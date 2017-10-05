Brew by The Bay at the Florida Aquarium!

There are always fun, new things happening at the Florida Aquarium. Kaitlyn Fusco joined Great Day Tampa Bay to tell us about them.

A new 4D Theater experience, and admission includes a ticket! See movies like Happy Feet while experiencing effects for all senses! Brews by the Bay – On Friday, October 13th, 2017, something is brewing at The Florida Aquarium. Guests are invited to enjoy a night full of friends, beer, food and live entertainment at the Aquarium's annual Brews by the Bay Beer and Food Festival from 8 p.m. – 11 p.m. Guppween! It's going to be a spooktacular time at Guppyween where kids can trick or treat throughout The Florida Aquarium. The Aquarium will have family-friendly entertainment and a sea of candy in a safe setting. All Aquarium exhibits, including its new outdoor plaza Fins bar and Splash Pad, will be open.

For more information go to flaquarium.org.

© 2017 WTSP-TV