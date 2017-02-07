Broadway with a Twist!

FORBIDDEN BROADWAY is the longest-running musical revue in the world—now in its 35th year! Famous for its sharp spoofs of all things Broadway including show tunes, characters and plots of beloved musicals, this skewering of everything from Hamilton to The Lion King has audiences rolling in the aisles. Actor’s Heather Krueger – a Tampa native who is replacing Trisha Rapier in the cast and Edward Staudenmayer, joined Great Day Tampa Bay today to fill us in on all the details. There are 8 performances a week through March 12. Tickets are $40. For more information, visit strazcenter.org or call 813. 229.STAR

