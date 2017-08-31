Brother/Sister Rising Stars

Tyler and Kayla Huth are sibling TV and film actors who live in Tampa, Florida. They both have done quite a few things in the short 2 years since they began acting.
Tyler currently has three big things out right now -"Nanny Nightmare" on Lifetime TV, he’s in "Manhunt: Unabomber" on the Discovery Channel on Tuesday’s at 10, where he has a recurring guest star speaking role working directly with Paul Bettany and he’s also in “In Search of Liberty" which is a feature film. His sister Kayla is in that film as well. She stays very busy as co-host for the Tampa Bay Rays MLB baseball team #Raysrookies and has her own TV show every Sunday on Fox SportsSun at noon. For more info on Kayla and Tyler, go to tylerhuth.com and kaylahuth.com
© 2017 WTSP-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs