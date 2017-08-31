Brother/Sister Rising Stars

Tyler and Kayla Huth are sibling TV and film actors who live in Tampa, Florida. They both have done quite a few things in the short 2 years since they began acting.

Tyler currently has three big things out right now -"Nanny Nightmare" on Lifetime TV, he’s in "Manhunt: Unabomber" on the Discovery Channel on Tuesday’s at 10, where he has a recurring guest star speaking role working directly with Paul Bettany and he’s also in “In Search of Liberty" which is a feature film. His sister Kayla is in that film as well. She stays very busy as ​ ​co-host​ ​for​ ​the​ ​​Tampa​ ​Bay Rays​ ​MLB​ ​baseball​ ​team​ ​​#Raysrookies​ ​and​ ​has​ ​her​ ​own​ ​TV​ ​show​ ​every​ ​Sunday​ ​on Fox​ ​SportsSun​ ​at​ ​noon.​​ ​​ For more info on Kayla and Tyler, go to tylerhuth.com and kaylahuth.com

