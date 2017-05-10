BUUUURRRRR It's Cold but It Feels So Good!

Injuries, bumps, and bruises are all a guarantee when it comes to playing sports. The problem is good ole ice and stem doesn’t quite work as fast as you need it to. That’s why with a new day, comes new technology and typically new technology brings bigger and better results. Our hosts Stephanie Webb and Michael Clayton traveled to US Cryotherapy to see what’s new in the land of recovery. USCyrotherapy offers top-of-the-line services that include the use of safe and reliable refrigerated Florida air instead of liquid nitrogen, whole body cryotherapy, localized treatments, NormaTec compression therapy, infrared sauna and facial rejuvenation treatments. The cold air treatments enhance circulation, accelerate metabolism, reduce chronic pain, fatigue and much more. For more info, go to uscryotherapy.com

