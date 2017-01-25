Cabaret live at the Straz

Put down the knitting, the book and the broom, and go see the Cabaret playing at the Straz Center, January 25th -29th! Cabaret is based on writer Christopher Isherwood's time in the bohemian clubs of Berlin in the early 1930s. With decadence and sexual exploration being the first orders of business, Cabaret tells the story of one Sally Bowles, a daring femme fatale in training, and her new room-mate, the shy runaway Cliff. On a mission to experience every sight and sound, Cliff follows Sally to the Kit Kat Klub, a seedy underground cabaret club presided over by the all-knowing Emcee. For more info, go to strazcenter.org

