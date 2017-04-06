Calling all tricky dogs!

Some of the most athletic dogs from across the country will meet at Spa Beach Park in St. Pete on April 7th & 8th, to participate in the Purina Pro Plan Incredible Dog Challenge Eastern Regional event as the competition celebrates its 20-year anniversary.

This premier canine sporting event features an array of dog breeds competing in several “Olympic-style” events, including high-flying disc routines, head-to-head weave pole racing, large and small dog agility courses and Jack Russell hurdle racing. For additional information, visit IncredibleDogChallenge.com

© 2017 WTSP-TV