Cameron Brate One on One Exclusive with Michael Clayton!

He is a player to watch!

Though a host of Bucs Players played well last week, it was the effort of Cameron Brate that put them in position to defeat the New York Giants. Not only did he score a touchdown to bring the Bucs within one point of the Giants 23-22 lead, he later he made a clutch grab to set up the game-winning field goal for Tampa. He was Jameis Winston’s go to target in the red zone last year and now after his coming out party on Sunday, his focus is on beating Tom Brady and The New England Patriot Defense. We sat down with Brate for a one on one exclusive.

