Camp No Limits – Inspirational Group!

It’s a community outreach 5K Run/Walk event to benefit Camp No Limits which is a non-profit organization that gives youth with limb loss or limb deficiencies a unique camp experience. Cathy Carver, Principal of Polk Pre-Collegiate Academy (PPCA) (9th & 10th grade program) and Assistant Principal of Berkley Accelerated Middle School (BAMS) in Auburndale and Pedro Pimenta – Director of Development for the No Limits Foundation joined Great Day Tampa Bay to discuss how youth recreational and competitive sports programs play a large role in the lives of children in communities and how children with limb loss are not afforded the same opportunities. The event is scheduled for Saturday, April 8, 2017 Lake Myrtle Sports Complex 2701 Berkley Road – Auburndale. To register just click the link: Camp No Limit Registration

