Canines Helping Kids in Crisis!

Kim Skrovanek Dounder/President of Humane Education Connection joins GDTB live in studio. For more info go to HumaneEducationConnection.org

Great Day Tampa Bay , WTSP 9:52 AM. EDT October 23, 2017

They say dogs are a man’s best friend but that also applies to women and children. The Humane Education Connection, is a non-profit that strives to reduce the abuse of children and animals through educational programs that utilize the powerful connection of the Human-Animal bond. Their mission is to bring healing to abused animals and children through its Program, Canines Helping Kids in Crisis. The event takes place on SATURDAY, OCTOBER 28 at 11AM. For more info go to HumaneEducationConnection.org

