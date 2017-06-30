Can't Keep Calm! Sodapalooza Cups are Running Out!

Cool off this summer at RaceTrac during Sodapalooza Free Refill 2017! With Sodapalooza already having kicked off, you’d better be on the hunt soon because cups are flying off the shelves. Right now, Limited-time-only cups are available at any RaceTrac location for the low-price of $11.99 and you Get UNLIMITED FREE REFILLS through July 31st. Refills include – teas, fountain and frozen beverages. Want to make this deal even sweeter? Download the free RaceTrac Rewards app on any iOS or Android phone to receive a $2 coupon to use on any Sodapalooza cup purchase. That brings the price down to $9.99! That’s $9.99 for Unlimited Free Refills through July 31st! Also, depending on your location, you will find between $30 and $150 in exclusive coupons for RaceTrac food and fun local experiences. So, Keep cool all Summer long with Race Trac’s Sodapalooza

