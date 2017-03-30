Car Care Tips with Courtney Hansen

Moms today spend a good chunk of time behind the wheel, driving to work and transporting kids. According to a new survey, mothers often don’t take the time to think about their vehicles until there’s a problem. April is National Car Care Month, a time to check on and prevent common car troubles. Courtney Hansen TV Personality and Author of The Garage Girl’s Guide to Everything You Need to Know about Your Car joined Great Day Tampa Bay to discuss the survey and share her car care tips.

