Career advice for Millennials

Millennial women are living in a time when career opportunities have never been better—if you want them, that is. In the past, most people accepted the necessity of “putting in the time.” You had to earn your way up the corporate ladder or hope to be in the right place when the next opportunity presented itself.

Michelle Turman joined Great Day Tampa Bay to inspire women to take risks in their careers. The message of this book shows you how to seize those opportunities, achieve great things, and get what you want.

Turman’s, Jumping the Queue: Achieving Great Things Before You’re Ready book is truly about sharing how extraordinary experiences can mold a woman’s character at each stage in her life. This book shares real-world experiences about her own journey and offers tips, tools, and exercises to create your personal road map to live your purpose.

Go to www.catalystics.org for more information on the book.

© 2018 WTSP-TV