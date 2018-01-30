Caretta on the Gulf is the Sandpearl Resort's AAA Four-Diamond fine dining restaurant perched above the beach with both indoor and outdoor seating, a ceviche and sushi bar, a private wine and dining room, and a lounge and bar. You'll find plenty of fresh and creative Florida coastal cuisine as well as striking views of Clearwater Beach and Gulf of Mexico sunsets. As the menu changes seasonally, the chefs are always creating inventive flavor combinations, though fish including grouper and snapper are frequent on the menu. For more info, go to sandpearl.com





