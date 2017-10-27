CASS Art Exhibit

CASS Contemporary’s latest contemporary art exhibition, Masked Intentions, will feature newly created abstract artwork from 23 world-class artists. Considered leaders in their industry and experts in abstract figurative design, this group’s work can be thought of as having multiple interpretations and/or hidden meanings. The Opening Reception will feature food and drinks by Grassroots Catering, Mandarin Hide, and Rock Brothers Brewing. Music will be provided by Giancarlo Loverde.

Friday, October 27 Opening Reception 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. Exhibit runs through December 29th.

For more information go to www.Casscontemporary.com

