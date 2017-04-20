WTSP
Celeb Chef Jon Ashton on Tax Day Sky High deliveries!

Celebrity Chef Jon Ashton joins GDTB live and In the spirit of tax season Chef Jon prepared some sweet Tax Day Cookies.

Great Day Tampa Bay , WTSP 10:52 AM. EDT April 20, 2017

Dancing! Dancing! Daaaanciiing! It’s always a GREAT DAY when Celebrity Chef Jon Ashton is in town. Today he took over the Great Day Tampa Bay kitchen with an array of cooking ideas. In the spirit of tax season Chef Jon prepared some sweet Tax Day Cookies and he and Michael danced and shook their maracas as they prepared “The Perfect Margarita”. To top it all off, Chef Jon prepared a Coconut Sorbet and taught Michael how to use a Thai coconut scraper. To keep up with all the amazing things Chef Jon is doing, follow him on Facebook at   chefjonashton or go online at jonashton.com

