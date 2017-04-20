Celeb Chef Jon Ashton on Tax Day Sky High deliveries!

Dancing! Dancing! Daaaanciiing! It’s always a GREAT DAY when Celebrity Chef Jon Ashton is in town. Today he took over the Great Day Tampa Bay kitchen with an array of cooking ideas. In the spirit of tax season Chef Jon prepared some sweet Tax Day Cookies and he and Michael danced and shook their maracas as they prepared “The Perfect Margarita”. To top it all off, Chef Jon prepared a Coconut Sorbet and taught Michael how to use a Thai coconut scraper. To keep up with all the amazing things Chef Jon is doing, follow him on Facebook at chefjonashton or go online at jonashton.com

© 2017 WTSP-TV