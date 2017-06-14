Celebrate Father's Day at the beach on Beach Drive!

Looking to wow Dad for Father’s Day? Well, how about a beach party, Cassis American Brasserie's annual Beach Party to be exact. Cassis American Brasserie is located on Beach Drive in St. Pete and each year during Father's Day weekend they fill the restaurant with 2 tons of sand. The event is scheduled for June 15th – 18th and will include Sand castle sculptures, literally tons of sand at Cassis, $5 hand-crafted cocktails, Raffle drawings, just an event for all ages. For more info, go to cassisab.com



