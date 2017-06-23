WTSP
Celebrate Florida's largest LGBT Pride!

Eric Skains, Executive Director for St Pete Pride joins GDTB live in studio. For more details go to www.Stpetepride.com

Great Day Tampa Bay , WTSP 9:35 AM. EDT June 23, 2017

The big event is 6/24 in St. Pete. Hundreds of thousands of people are expected.

The festivities actually kick off on Friday with a concert and events run all weekend long. For more details go to www.Stpetepride.com

