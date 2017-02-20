Celebrating Love with Chef Jeff Anderson & Debi Lilly.

Romantic Meals: Show your significant other you care with easy-to-make recipes featuring delicious, quality meat. Think cedar plank beef tenderloin finished with sweet honey-rosemary butter or “polpette” with sage butter angel hair pasta. Your significant other will totally “love” these dishes. The Final Touches: Set the table with amazing pre-arranged flower bouquets, gorgeous décor items and gourmet goodies that will make your meal even more special. For More Information Visit: www.Safeway.com or visit your local Safeway stores

"Polpette" with Sage Butter Angel Hair Pasta

TOTAL TIME: 40 Minutes

SERVING SIZE: 2 People

PREP TIME: 20 Minutes COOK TIME: 20 Minutes

Ingredients:

Meatballs

1/2 lb Open Nature® ground beef

1/2 lb Open Nature® ground lamb

1/2 cup Sweet onion, minced

2 cloves Garlic, minced

1/2 cup Matzo cracker crumbs

3 Tbs Pine nuts, toasted (reserve 1 Tbs for garnish)

2 Tbs Extra virgin olive oil

1/2 Tbs Kosher salt

1/2 Tbs Black pepper

1 Tbs Lemon zest, minced

Angel Hair Pasta

1 box Angel Hair Pasta

2 Tbs Unsalted butter

6 Sage leaves

1 Tbs Lemon juice

2 Tbs Parmesan cheese, shredded (large shreds)

Garnish

2 Tbs Extra virgin olive oil to garnishing finished dish

1 Tbs Pine nuts, toasted

Directions:

1. Heat oven to 375°. Heat a large pot of water on high heat, add pinch of salt.

2. Combine ground beef, ground lamb, onion, garlic, matzo crumbs, pine nuts, olive oil, salt, pepper and lemon zest. Hand-form meatballs, approximately the size of a ping pong ball, spray baking tray with non-stick cooking spray, place meatballs in baking tray and bake for 8-10 minutes.

3. Cook pasta; add to salted boiling water. Return water to boil, reduce heat to simmer and cook pasta for approximately 6 minutes or until soft, drain and reserve.

4. Warm a large skillet over medium-high heat, add butter and allow to melt, add sage leaves once butter is completely melted. Allow sage leaves to begin to brown, carefully add lemon juice, add cooked pasta and shredded Parmesan cheese, mix well and transfer to serving bowl.

5. Remove meatballs from oven, place 6-8 onto pasta. Garnish with olive oil, toasted pine nuts and additional shredded Parmesan cheese.

Lemon & Garlic Chicken

TOTAL TIME: 40 Minutes

SERVING SIZE: 6 People

PREP TIME: 15 Minutes COOK TIME: 25 Minutes

Ingredients:

24 ounces boneless, skinless chicken breasts (about 3 breasts)

1 lb green beans, trimmed

1/4 extra virgin olive oil

1 tsp salt

1 tsp pepper

3 cloves garlic, minced

2 lemons, 1 sliced, 1 zested and juiced

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 450º. In a small bowl, combine olive oil, salt, pepper, garlic, lemon zest, and juice.

2. Coat rimmed baking tray evenly with non-stick cooking spray. Place chicken on tray and drizzle with half of the olive oil mixture. Place a lemon slice on each breast. Roast for 10 minutes. Place green beans in a large mixing bowl and toss to coat with remaining olive oil mixture.

3. Remove tray from oven and add green beans. Top with remaining lemon slices. Roast another 10 minutes or until done (internal temperature of 165º).

