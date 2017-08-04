Celebrating National Oyster Day…Shucks!!

In honor of this delicious day, Ocean Prime is celebrating this seafood lover's day with special deals. Not only is Ocean Prime offering oysters for $19 per half dozen, Executive Chef Adam Polisei joined Great Day Tampa Bay today to teach us how to properly shuck and prepare oysters! Now Ocean Prime is renowned for its prime seafood, steaks, handcrafted cocktails in a captivating ambiance, so what better place to have a date night than Ocean Prime! For more info, go to www.ocean-prime.com

© 2017 WTSP-TV