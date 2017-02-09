WTSP
Celebrating National Pizza Day!

Andrew Liu, CiCi's Pizza.

February 09, 2017

Get Ready! We are going on a ride. In honor of National Pizza Day, CiCis Pizza joined Great Day Tampa Bay to talk about their launching of 3 new Road Trip'N pizzas. Inspired by three amazing destinations, we began our Road Trip'N Pizza Tour through the Southwest for a hint of heat with the SANTA FE CHICKEN PIZZA, topped with premium chicken, crispy tortilla strips and an authentic tomatillo sauce. Then we made a pit stop for a slice or two of the KANSAS CITY PULLED PORK BBQ PIZZA – a sweet and tangy BBQ sauce with delicious tender pulled pork. But we didn’t stop there. Our road trip was still incomplete without the flavor-fueled PHILLY CHEESESTEAK PIZZA, deliciously seasoned steak with green peppers, red onions and our awesome cheese sauce……Now there is a tour you do more than once!


 

