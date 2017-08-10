Champion Gabby Douglas shares inspiring back-to-school tips.

Gabby Douglas began formal gymnastics training at the early age of 6. By 8-years-old, she had won her first major title as the 2004 Virginia State Champion. At the age of 16, she was selected to be a member of the U.S. Olympic Women's Gymnastics team to compete in the 2012 Summer Olympics in London, England. There she became the first African-American woman, as well as the first woman of color of any nationality to win an Olympic Gold medal as the All-Around Individual Champion. Gabby has teamed up with Post-it® Brand to help students make their goals stick as they head back-to-school. She also discussed how she sets her goals, her favorite ways to stay organized and how she keeps her goals front and center by writing them down.

