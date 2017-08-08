Channel 10 giving back to teachers.

Every year hundreds of students across Tampa Bay are in dire need of school supplies. Supplies teachers often have to buy themselves. That’s why 10News is partnering with Sam's Club and Grow Financial to collect supplies for our teachers, and ultimately our kids. Just pick up an extra box of crayons, or markers, or a notebook, and donate at your local Sam’s Club, Grow Financial branches or at the 10News Studios-11450 Gandy Boulevard, St. Petersburg.

In late August, 10News will box up the supplies and deliver to classrooms serving low-income students.

From binders, crayons, tissues, folders, paper, pens—everything will help. And don’t forget the pencils. The Teacher’s Toolbox school supply drive runs through August 13th.

