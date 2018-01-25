WTSP
Cheat with Datz!

Chef Nelson Tort joins Great Day Tampa Bay in studio.

Great Day Tampa Bay , WTSP 9:31 AM. EST January 25, 2018

Datz wants you to splurge for THEIR birthday by enjoying your FAVORITE foods on National Cheat Day (Jan 25).   Be decadent— be over the top— because Datz knows after the foodie holiday ends you'll go back to being your responsible (most of the time), health-conscious (is butter a carb?) self. It's time to celebrate life's greatest indulgence: food. For more info, go to datztampa.com
 

