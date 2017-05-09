Check Out What's Going on in TV- World!

WTSP
TV/ Film Critic Stephanie Webb shares with us top TV choices.

Great Day Tampa Bay , WTSP 12:05 PM. EDT May 09, 2017

In this week’s “TV Tuesday” …. It’s the MOST buzzed about show right now – “Handmaid’s Tale” on Hulu just got the order for a full second season after such a successful start. Plus .. is YOUR favorite show on the canceled list for next season? Film/TV critic and Great Day host, Stephanie Webb, breaks down the list of shows already cancelled and the ones on the chopping block – plus news on the return of “American Idol” on ABC! 

