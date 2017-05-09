Cheers to Another Round of Highball!

Raise your glasses high, Loafers, because Creative Loafing's craft cocktail competition, Highball, is back for another round of tipsy fun in celebration of their annual Summer Guide Issue on stands this Thursday! CL's inviting mixologists from Tampa Bay's best bars and restaurants to get creative as they let YOU decide who makes the best cocktail in Tampa Bay at Highball. Round 2 or should we say “Another Round,” is this Thursday, May 11th, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Rialto Theater in Tampa. We caught up with Flanagan's Irish Pub today, who won Best Overall Craft Cocktail and Best Whisky Craft Cocktail last year. For more info, go to cltampa.com/highball

