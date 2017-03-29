Cheers to the Whiskey Festival!

Whiskey Obsession is the largest world whiskey festival in the country with four days of industry and consumer events. This year’s events include a grand tasting featuring 250 whiskies, an interactive panel discussion, a dinner pairing, along with a street party featuring a national rock and blues musical lineup. Other events include master classes; VIP pours and cigar pairings. The Fifth Annual Whiskey Obsession Festival (WOF) will be held from March 29 to April 1, 2017 in Sarasota, Florida. Today we were joined by Tracie Franklin, someone who knows a thing or two or three about the best ways to enjoy scotch by playing with sweeteners (molasses, turbinado sugar, honey etc) and garnishes (lemon, orange, grapefruit) to create custom cocktails. For more info, go to whiskeyobsessionfestival.com

