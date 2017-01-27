Cheesy creamy energizer ideas!

Candace Karu from Cabot Creamery Cooperative was in the Great Day Tampa Bay studio today to talk about all day energy and easy recipes to keep you going all day long. Cabot Creamery Co-operative has been in continuous operation in Vermont since 1919 and makes a full line of cheeses, yogurt, sour cream, cottage cheese and butter. Best known as makers of "The World's Best Cheddar and The World's Best Low-fat Cheddar," Cabot is owned by 1,100 dairy farm families throughout New England and Upstate New York. For additional information on Cabot Creamery, visit http://www.cabotcheese.coop



(© 2017 WTSP)