Chef Entertains Like A Pro, Without Turning on the Oven…And It Was Amazing!

The LOCALE Market is a one-of-a-kind culinary marketplace offering the freshest, finest artisanal foods, hand-selected ingredients and thoughtfully sourced produce, meat and seafood with an emphasis on the local region. A shopping and dining immersion experience revealed within a taste-tempting gourmet destination, LOCALE Market is a tribute to the friendship of James Beard Award-winning Chef Michael Mina and celebrated chef and author Don Pintabona. Chef Jeffrey Hileman, Executive Chef at Locale Market and Farm Table Kitchen in St. Petersburg joined Great Day Tampa Bay to show us how to entertain like a pro without even turning on your oven. For more info, go to localegourmetmarket.com

