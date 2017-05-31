Chefs, Take Your Marks…. It's Time to Cook!

There is nothing like a friendly chef cook off. Five local chefs will gather on June 4th at the Historic Fort Harrison in Clearwater for the 5th annual Chefs Showcase wine paired gourmet dinner. Each chef will prepare one of the dinner's five courses that will be served formally at fairy tale-themed tables. Each course will be expertly paired with wines by sommelier Luca Biancolini who joined Great Day Tampa Bay along with Margaret Word Burnside, Publisher/Editor Tampa Bay Magazine to discuss the details of the event. The Fairy Tale theme is in hopes that the dinner benefit will help the Clearwater Community Volunteers and the Children's Home Network of Tampa Bay, provide happy endings for the children they serve. The Children's Home Network is one of our area's oldest charities, which directly impacts the lives of our most vulnerable citizens. For more info, go to clearwatercommunityvolunteers.org