Christmas Eve Dinner Options at Roux!

Well if you know New Orleans like our Michael Clayton knows New Orleans, then you know it’s full of tradition especially in the kitchen. Executive Chef James Williams from Roux stopped by GDTB to demo their Reveillon Christmas Eve prix fixe menu dishes. This is the first time Roux has laid out a dinner menu like this and it is packed with creole flavors. If the Andouille stuffed quail isn’t enough guest can dig into some Crab stuffed flounder and more. For more info, go to datztampa.com

