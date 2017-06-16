Circus Class Lessons with the hosts!

To Dance & Circus Arts of Tampa Bay (D&CATB), when it comes their dance classes, each level is carefully designed to teach age appropriate skills paying attention to muscular and mental development. Also, Dance & Circus Arts of Tampa Bay are one of the first in the country to be “Safety Recognized" by the American Circus Educator's Association (ACE) with their certified programs. Lastly, their Circus & Aerial Arts classes are designed to lead students through basic skills, building strength and confidence as the student progresses to higher levels. Stephanie And Michael of Great Day Tampa Bay just could not resist the classes on the trapeze and silks so they gave it their best shot. For more info, go to DanceAndCircusArts.com

