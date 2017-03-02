Cirque Style Circus Fun!

Moving Arts of Tampa Bay is a circus-style performing company providing unique and innovative entertainment for the Tampa Bay area for over 15 years. This group of dedicated artists, are Tampa Bay natives and aim to continue bringing never before seen mesmerizing shows to local audiences. Director Beth Brier and Troupe members Mary Susan Sinclair, Emily Torres, and Justyn Acord joined Great Day Tampa Bay with the details, one in particular involving the Steampunk Gala. Moving Arts invites you this weekend to get into the Steampunk mindset, wear costumes if you like, and get ready to experience a show unlike anything in the Tampa Bay area! The event is Friday and Saturday March 3rd & 4th, 2017 Doors open at 7:00 pm. More information about the Gala can be found at Moving Arts of Tampa Bay's Facebook page OR go to www.danceandcircusarts.com. Tickets can also be purchased at Brown Paper Tickets- Event #2723112 Or at the Door (but please give them a head's up so they are sure to have enough champagne on hand!).



