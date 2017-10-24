As you know, every second counts when a house fire starts. Forty years ago, victims had an average of 17 minutes to escape a burning home after the activation of a smoke alarm. Today, that time has dropped to three minutes or less. New research by UL’s Firefighter Safety Research Institute (FSRI) has shown that evolutions in home furnishings and construction materials, as well as the more open layouts of modern homes , allow a fire to spread much faster. So, What can you do? We take a look at Closing the Door on Fire Deaths with Steve Kerber, Director, UL Firefighter Safety Research Institute.

