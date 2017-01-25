Coffee 101 with Blind Tiger Cafe

Wake up and smell the beans…Coffee beans that is. Today, with operator Roberto Torres and Manager & Roaster Mrs. Veronica Lee, the Blind Tiger Café took us through Coffee 101 as we learned all about "Latte Art", Cold Brew and Nitro infused coffee. The Blind Tiger Café roasts beans imported from Ethiopia, Nicaragua, Honduras, Costa Rica, Colombia, Panama, Brazil just to name a few! Voted "Best of the Bay" for Cold Brew Coffee 2015 and 2016, the Blind Tiger Café has high demand when it comes to things to do while in Tampa. For more info, go to www.blindtigercafe.com. Stores in Ybor City, Seminole Heights and North Hyde Park.

(© 2017 WTSP)