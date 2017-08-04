Close College Dorm Ideas! Lifestyle Expert Amy Goodman has the scoop on all the college dorm must-haves. Great Day Tampa Bay , WTSP 9:57 AM. EDT August 04, 2017 CONNECT TWEET PINTEREST Lifestyle Expert Amy Goodman has the scoop on all the college dorm must-haves. From bedding and decor to all the essentials, to create the perfect space to study and hang out! © 2017 WTSP-TV CONNECT TWEET PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Mother searching for missing daughter Teens shot executive style outside Colorado Springs Mother of baby who died in hot car speaks out VERIFY: Are malls dying? The debate over medical marijuana in Florida VERIFY: Are malls dying What grand jury means for Trump Taco Bus may go nationwide 15 months for girl who sent texts urging suicide Hyperloop One reaches record speeds in successful phase 2 testing More Stories Police investigate double homicide at Longboat Key… Aug. 4, 2017, 8:14 a.m. HCSO looking for missing 1-year-old girl Aug. 4, 2017, 9:47 a.m. Verify: Are malls really dying? Aug. 3, 2017, 8:35 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs