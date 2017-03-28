Colorectal Cancer Reminders to save lives!

When it comes to surgical procedures doctors are always challenged to minimize pain and post scars. Minimally invasive procedures use advanced technologies to avoid the need for the large incisions used in traditional open surgery. The development of these techniques has been an important advance for the benefit of patients and is useful for the treatment of many conditions. Dr. Allen Chudzinski is a colorectal surgeon and is the Medical Director of the Advanced Center for Colorectal Surgery at Florida Hospital Tampa. He specializes in minimally invasive surgical treatment for colon, rectal, and anal cancers, as well as many other colorectal diseases and disorders. He stopped by Great Day Tampa Bay with more details. To schedule a screening or an appointment with Dr. Chudzinski and his colleagues at the Advanced Center for Colorectal Surgery, visit: digestivehealthtampa.com or call: (813) 615-7211



