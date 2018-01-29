Colorectal Cancer Run/Walk

Colorectal cancer is the third most commonly diagnosed cancer and the second leading cause of cancer death in men and women combined in the United States. In 2018, nearly 11,000 Floridians are expected to be diagnosed and over 3,600 people are expected to die from this highly treatable disease. On February 3rd at the Al Lopez Park, hundreds of Floridians will run/walk in their undies to raise awareness for colorectal cancer. Funds raised from the 2018 Tampa Undy RunWalk will remain in the city with our local partner University of South Florida BRIDGE Healthcare Clinic to continue making strides to end colorectal cancer in our lifetime. The Bridge Healthcare clinic serves a population of underserved patients that would have NO access to colon cancer screening by providing free colonoscopies and treatment support for individuals diagnosed with colorectal cancer. For more information, please visit undyrunwalk.org undyrunwalk.org



