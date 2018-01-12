Come See Skippy

Comedian Marc Price is best loved as Skippy from the hugely popular 80's sitcom Family Ties with Michael J. Fox. As a standup, Marc has toured with many greats from Jay Leno to Jerry Seinfeld. He's starred in the movie trick-or-treat with gene Simmons and Ozzy Osbourne, hosted his own CBS late night talk show, and more recently he's behind the cameras, writing and producing for E! TBS, Disney channel, Animal Planet, GSN, and Showtime! Come on out Sun Jan 14th, to The Attic (Ybor City, FL) and see why the L.A. Times says Marc Price is "Refreshingly Bright" and The Boston Globe calls him "Wickedly Funny!"



