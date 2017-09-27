Comedian Judy Gold at the Improv!

Comedian Judy Gold appears regularly on The Steve Harvey Show and has made numerous appearances on The View, The Today Show and The Wendy Williams Show....and on and on and on...she's everywhere...she is funny...and she stopped by Great Day Tampa Bay before her big show at the Improve tonight (September 27th). You can find her at judygold.com or follow her on twitter @jewdygold or go to improvtampa.com for more details.

© 2017 WTSP-TV